Lottie Brown
Chambersburg - Lottie Irene Brown, 81, of Chambersburg , Pennsylvania passed away July 31, 2020 at Paramount Nursing Home, Fayetteville. She was born on November 16, 1938 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Samuel and Lottie (Miller) Miller. She was a homemaker most of her life. She loved her family, and was a good mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was a woman of great faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa ( Sarah Spieth) Brown and a grandson, Jason Moore of Beltsville, Md. She is also survived by three sisters; Lorraine Rife of Chambersburg, Betty Stumbaugh of Chambersburg, Patricia Butts of Chambersburg and a brother, Leroy Miller of Arizona. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Giles Brown (2011) and her son, James Brown (2017). She also was preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of her Life will be conducted at a later date to be determined. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfh.com
.