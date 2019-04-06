|
|
Louis G. Milstreed, Sr.
Fayetteville - Louis G. Milstreed, Sr., 81, husband of Sara K. Milstreed, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on Friday, October 8, 1937 in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Louis A. and Grace Darling Milstreed. Louis was employed as a plumber in the Baltimore area for more than 40 years. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed whittling.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 62 years, are six children, Deborah K. Collins of Chambersburg, Louis G. Milstreed, Jr. of St. Paul, VA, Tim L. Milstreed and his companion, Roberta, of Westminster, MD, John "Mike" Milstreed of Baltimore, MD, James "Rick" Milstreed of Catonsville, MD, and Tracey L. Johnson and her husband, Dwight, of Spring Grove; 14 grandchildren, Mike, Mark, Kristy, Louis, Daniel, Timmy, Jonathon, Logan, Lauren, Taryn, Mandi, Dwight Jr., Kayla and Nicholas; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A private service is planned with burial in New Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1976 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 6, 2019