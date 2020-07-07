Louis James Gregorio
Chambersburg, PA - Louis James Gregorio, age 71, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home. Born September 18, 1948, in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Louis E. and Concetta Savoca Gregorio.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Gregorio served honorably during the Vietnam Conflict. He went on to graduate from Long Island University and Wagoner University, where he earned his Masters of Business Administration Degree. Mr. Gregorio worked for a number of years in Health Care retiring from the Chambersburg Hospital. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren and Lionel Trains, planes, and WWII memorabilia.
Surviving is his wife of nearly 40 years, Sharon A. Paul Gregorio, whom he married October 14, 1980; two children, Christopher Gregorio of Chambersburg and Laura Shenberger (husband Devin) of Chambersburg; 2 grandchildren, Vincent Gregorio and Anthony Shenberger, with his third due in January; and a sister, Linda Agostino (husband Bruce) of New Jersey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Fr. Richard Lyons will celebrate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 1-3 and 6-8 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. Interment with Military Honors will follow the service in Norland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, 500 University Dr., Hershey, PA 17033. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
