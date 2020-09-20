Louis Joseph Evangelista



Chambersburg - Louis Joseph Evangelista (Luigi) of Largo, Florida, formally of Chambersburg PA, died unexpectedly on September 8, 2020 from injuries sustained as a result of a traffic accident. His loss was completely unexpected and the family is shocked and deeply saddened.



Luigi was born on December 17, 1959 to Albert & Maria (Cannito) Evangelista in Washington, DC. Luigi attended Corpus Christi Catholic School and was a 1978 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. He joined the United States Marine Corp in July 1979. After completing boot camp in Paris Island, SC, Louis was stationed in Fort Gordon, GA, where he married his high school sweetheart, Anita Emory, in 1980. He would go on to be stationed in Beaufort, SC; Fort Huachuca, AZ; and Camp Lejeune, NC before being honorably discharged in 1986.



After his service in the Marine Corps, he worked for Atlantic Research in Falls Church, VA for a few years.



After settling in South Carolina, he obtained work with L & S Electronics in Hanahan, SC where he installed and serviced Security and Fire Alarm systems.



Anyone who knew Luigi, knew that he was kind, loving and dedicated. He had a special gift of making people feel like they were the most important person in the room. He never hesitated to stop what he was doing to answer a question or help you. His dedication to his parents during their later years in life was what he called "an honor".



He had an immense passion for all things electronic and loved to play his guitar composing songs and teaching himself popular songs he heard on the radio and other places. He enjoyed cooking; especially Italian cuisine and often made home-made pizza for his family and grandchildren. Luigi was always a source of positivity and joy. His quick wit and one-liners were a constant source of entertainment and Luigi's family and friends will miss him immensely.



Luigi was predeceased by his parents Albert A. and Maria C. Evangelista. He is survived by daughters Andrea Evangelista (Gryphon Lucas) of Chambersburg, PA and Airica Evangelista-Simmers (Nathan) of Chambersburg; siblings Al Evangelista (Cheryl) of Saginaw MI; AnnaMarie Lawson (Mike) of Solomons MD; Anthony Evangelista (Judith) of Stone Harbor NJ; Veronica Weller (Tom) of Tarpon Springs FL; Lisa Bowling (Todd) of Largo, FL; Mindy Rutledge (James) of Brisbane Australia; companion Marivel Plaza of Largo Florida; grandchildren Justin Henry, Tyler Henry, Keedon Sanchez, Braedyn Sanchez, Alexa Ardrey, Ryland Simmers, Landen Simmers, Morgan Evans and Bryce Simmers; nieces & nephews Alex Evangelista, Rachel Noble (Nathan), Ben Lawson (Janet), Sarah Lawson (Ryan Abate), Mackenna Miller, Evyn Miller, Evan Abate, Sydney Abate, Andrew Evangelista, Mariella Evangelista, Abigail Evangelista, Luke Evangelista, Joshua Stickell, Nicholas Evangelista, Coltin Bowling, Dylan Bowling, Ben Rutledge (Jackie), Erika Rutledge, Georgia Rutledge, Ethan Rutledge.



There will be a funeral service/mass held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Pennsylvania Ave, Chambersburg, PA at 11 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020.



Contributions in memory of Louis Evangelista can be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church or any US Veterans Affairs Department.









