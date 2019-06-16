|
Louis Musto
Chambersburg - Louis E. Musto, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday morning, June 14, 2019 at Menno Haven. Born August 4, 2019 in Akron, OH, he was a son of the late Max and Dora Eileen Kilbourne Musto.
Louis was a US Air Force veteran and served honorably for 24 years until his retirement as a Master Sgt. He was a procurement specialist and contact administrator. A proud patriot, Louis was a veteran of both the Korea and Vietnam era; he also served two years in the US Army. His last assignment in the Air Force was at Torrejon Air Base in Spain where he lived for several years after his retirement. He met and married Nelly, then moved to Lima, Peru where they lived for seven years. Following their time in Peru, Louis and Nell relocated to Smyrna, DE. He was a member of the NRA, AARP, the Air Force Sergeant's Association, and the American Legion Post 46. He attended the University of Oklahoma, University of Puget Sound and completed college classes at McCord Air Force Base in Washington and Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, where he survived the Great Alaskan Earthquake. He earned his B.S. degree in Political Science from the University of Maryland.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nelly Duenas Musto, whom he married on February 22, 1980; two children, Steven E. Musto and wife Bonnie of New Bern, NC, and Jaqueline C. Stahl and husband Charlie of Canyon Lake, TX; four grandchildren, Jason Musto of Manassas, VA, Maxwell Musto of Richmond, VA, Dane Musto of State College, TX and Andrew Stapleton of Canyon Lake, TX; one great granddaughter, Sophia Musto; four siblings, Norman Musto of Bath, NY, Anne Dragon of Avoca, PA, Audra Rudy of Williamsport, PA and Alberta Roper of Phoenix, AZ. In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by three siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by the VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard. An interment service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Ulysses Cemetery in Ulysses, PA. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 16, 2019