Louise E. Harmon Cook
Marion, PA - Louise E. Harmon Cook, age 92, of Marion, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 9, 1928, in Mercersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Jacob Harmon and Melda Bennett Harmon Fargus.
A 1945 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School, Mrs. Cook went on to study for two years at the former Shippensburg State Teacher's College. She worked in the office of the former Loewengart Tannery in Mercersburg until she married. She was a member of the Zion Reformed UCC Church, a member of the Franklin County Historical Society, and the Martha Custis Chapter 342, Order of the Eastern Star. She was a 28 year volunteer for Meals on Wheels and she served many years on Her High School Reunion Committee.
She is survived by her son, Greg Cook (wife Glenda) of Marion, two grandchildren, David Cook (wife Lisa) of Marion and Sara Barrett (husband Bryan) of Marion; and four great-grandchildren, Madison, Eli, Ryan, and Macie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Cook in 2007, whom she married on June 10, 1950.
A public graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10 AM at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, where Rev. Mervil Stambaugh and Rev. Bob MacFarlane will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Inc., Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, Louise suggests contributions to the Grove Family Library, 101 Ragged Edge Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on the Book of Memories page at www.geiseflfuneralhome.com
