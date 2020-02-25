|
Louise Susan Stahl
Chambersburg, PA - Louise Susan Stahl, age 91, a resident of Manor Care, Chambersburg PA died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Manor Care. Born March 31, 1928, in Montgomery Township, Franklin Co., PA, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Olive Blattenberger Stahl.
Ms. Stahl was a member of Welsh Run Church of the Brethren. She was last employed by OSI in Chambersburg, PA.
She is survived by one brother, John L. Stahl and wife, Gloria of Greencastle, PA and four nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Linn; one sister, Leona Gordon Benedict; and one nephew.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 South Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA, Brother David Stahl will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the . Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020