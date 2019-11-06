Services
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Louise Zeger

Formerly of Mercersburg - Louise K. Zeger, 84, of Providence Place Retirement Community, formerly of Mercersburg, passed away on Sunday November 3, 2019.

Born August 25, 1935, in Leitersburg, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Calvin Z. and Mary Miller Koons.

Louise was a graduate of Greencastle High School in 1953. She married Charles W. Zeger Jr. on September 9, 1956. Louise was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Mercersburg and volunteered to help the Meals on Wheels organization and at Menno Haven. Louise worked for the former McCoy Electronics, later known as Corning.

Louise is survived by her son Brian E. and Nyamtsoo Zeger of Ellenton, FL, and a sister, Pauline (Frank) Myers of State Line, PA. She is survived by one granddaughter, Mandy Zorigt of Chicago, and one great-grandson.

Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 2005, and also sisters Betty Butts of Hagerstown, MD and Lois Baughman of Silver Spring, MD.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
