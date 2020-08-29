LTC Jose Carrion, Sr.
Greencastle, PA - LTC Jose Carrion, Sr. (USA, Ret.) age 76 of Greencastle, PA, passed away at the Waynesboro Hospital on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born August 22, 1944, in Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Luis and Rasura Fuentes Carrion.
LTC Carrion earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics; he was also a graduate of the Army War College, in Carlisle, PA. A U.S. Army veteran, LTC Carrion served honorably for 24 years, where he served two tours in Vietnam. In addition to his Army career, he was a Commercial Pilot for the former Eastern Airlines, and after retirement he worked for U.S. Air, American Airlines, and the F.A.A. lastly as an aviation inspector. Notably he authored and published a book, which is now in the Library of Congress. A vibrant spirit, Mr. Carrion enjoyed flying, racecars, driving and working on his Porsche's and spending as much time as possible with family. His children and grandchildren gave him the most joy. He and his wife Sandra also enjoyed traveling, cheering the St. Louis Cardinals, and visiting old Missions and Churches.
Surviving is his wife of 25 years, Sandra Ellis Carrion, whom he married on September 17, 1994; his children, Jose Luis Carrion, Jr. (wife Dennisse) of Trinity, FL, Armondo Carrion (wife Megan) of Charlotte, NC, Tracy Leidy (husband David) of Mercersburg, PA, Grady Allen Romblad (wife Deanna) of Bivalue, MD; ten grandchildren, Daniel and Jullia Carrion, Shane Klouser (wife Tasha), Maddie Smith, Chance Klouser, Paige Klouser (Alex Field), Megan Leidy, Luke Leidy (Grace Boscolo), Connor Romblad (fiancé Claire Bohlen), and Hannah Romblad; two great-grandchildren, Kacen and Colton Klouser; a sister, Irma Carrion; Brother, Faola Carrion; his in-laws, Joe and Nina Joyce of Cadiz, KY; sister-in-law, Brenda Bruce (husband Greg) of Cadiz, KY; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
A private memorial service will be held at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Greencastle, PA. Interment will follow in Corpus Christi Cemetery, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com
.