Lucile Sleighter
Chambersburg - Obituary for Lucile Sleighter
Beatrice Lucile Sleighter, 91, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully with family at her side onFebruary 25, 2019 at Menno Haven Nursing Center with She was born on September 8, 1927 in Marks, Pennsylvania to Lloyd and Rosa (Atherton ) Kessinger. Her father died when she was very young and her mother remarried Fairman F. Lytle, who raised her on a farm in Upton, PA. She was the widow of the late John Walker Sleighter, who died in July 28, 2010. She was a 1945 Graduate of Lemasters High School. She had worked for 29 years for Hirsch's Interior Decorating, later 15 years at Fashion Lane as a fashion consultant, and 8 years at Worths Clothing Store. She attended King St. United Brethren Church and was a member of the Buds Of Promise Sunday School Class. She was a former member of the American Business Women's Association with 25 years of perfect attendance. One year she received the Woman of the Year award. She was a member of the Franklin County Historical Society. She was known for her cooking, baking and holiday meals and her hospitality to family and friends. she enjoyed working in her yard and flower beds.
She is survived by her two grandsons: Dennis F. (husband of Judy) Sleighter II of Christiansburg, VA. and James W. (husband of Terri) Sleighter of Chambersburg. She has three great-grandsons; Samuel W. and Isaiah J. Sleighter and Cohen C. Wildeson. She is also survived by her one sister, Evelyn R. Kessinger of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a step-father, Fairman F. Lytle, her husband John Walker Sleighter, her son, Dennis F. Sleighter and his wife Susan, as well as a sister, Sarah Kessinger Weir and a step-sister, Edna Lytle Zeger.
Funeral services will be Friday March 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg with the Rev. Arthur Page officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Norland Cemetery, Chambersburg. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be sent to the Franklin County Historical Society, 175 E. King St. , Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 27, 2019