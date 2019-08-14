|
Lucille R. Kendall
Waynesboro, PA - Lucille R. Kendall, age 73, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Chambersburg. Born July 13, 1946, in Paw Paw, KY, she was the daughter of the late Lincoln and Virginia Raines.
Mrs. Kendall was a graduate of Paw Paw High School. She worked at Giant Food Stores in the deli for a number of years. She enjoyed working as it was an avenue for her to interact with the public. Mrs. Kendall was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #842. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is her husband, Reginald F. Kendall; a daughter, Kristine E. McDonald of Chambersburg, PA; three grandchildren, Courtney Swartz, Brandon Swartz, and Tyler Shubert; four great-grandchildren, Clara and Cameron Swartz and Madisynn and Makenna Shubert; and ten siblings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Shubert, a grandson, William Shubert III, son in law, Robert Mc Donald, and numerous other siblings and family.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1 PM at Fetterhoff Chapel Cemetery, 4025 Fetterhoff Chapel Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202, where Pastor Terry Hoke will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 14, 2019