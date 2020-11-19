Lucy Dively
Chambersburg - Lucy [Roden] Dively of Chambersburg, Friedens and Stoke-on-Trent, England died on November 12th, 2020. She was cremated. An internment will be in the spring of 2021 in Stoystown, PA. Lucy was one of 15 children [12 survived] of an obviously good Catholic family [although I was directed to say Lucy's mother was a Methodist]. Lucy deeply loved her family and her family by marriage. A more detailed obituary is being written for this storyteller extraordinaire, avid reader, Jeopardy fanatic, antique dealer, mother [6 children and one step-child], grandmother, great grandmother and wife. Donations to the Mary S. Biesecker Public Library in Somerset, PA are requested to honor her.
.