Lucy Dively
Lucy Dively

Chambersburg - Lucy [Roden] Dively of Chambersburg, Friedens and Stoke-on-Trent, England died on November 12th, 2020. She was cremated. An internment will be in the spring of 2021 in Stoystown, PA. Lucy was one of 15 children [12 survived] of an obviously good Catholic family [although I was directed to say Lucy's mother was a Methodist]. Lucy deeply loved her family and her family by marriage. A more detailed obituary is being written for this storyteller extraordinaire, avid reader, Jeopardy fanatic, antique dealer, mother [6 children and one step-child], grandmother, great grandmother and wife. Donations to the Mary S. Biesecker Public Library in Somerset, PA are requested to honor her.

Services have been entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Online condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
