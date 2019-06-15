Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luella Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luella Smith


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Luella Smith Obituary
Luella Smith

Scotland - Luella E. Smith, 86, of Scotland, Pennsylvania passed away June 12, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on May 17, 1933 in Queens, New York to Edwin and Anna (Vesely) Ptacek. She had taught at Faust teaching foreign language. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Martha Custis Chapter. She was a past Worthy Matron of the Chapter. She was also a member of Willard-Waterman Court No. 54, Order of The Amaranth in Mechanicsburg, PA.

Luella is survived by two sisters: Margaret Markham of Lee, Mass. and Carol Kerwin of Phoenix, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald Smith, and a son, Garth Ganson.

Funeral services will be Thursday June 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with Rev. Scott Bowerman officiating. Family visitation will be from 10:00 till 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Public Opinion on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now