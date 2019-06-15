|
Luella Smith
Scotland - Luella E. Smith, 86, of Scotland, Pennsylvania passed away June 12, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on May 17, 1933 in Queens, New York to Edwin and Anna (Vesely) Ptacek. She had taught at Faust teaching foreign language. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Martha Custis Chapter. She was a past Worthy Matron of the Chapter. She was also a member of Willard-Waterman Court No. 54, Order of The Amaranth in Mechanicsburg, PA.
Luella is survived by two sisters: Margaret Markham of Lee, Mass. and Carol Kerwin of Phoenix, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald Smith, and a son, Garth Ganson.
Funeral services will be Thursday June 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with Rev. Scott Bowerman officiating. Family visitation will be from 10:00 till 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Public Opinion on June 15, 2019