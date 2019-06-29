|
Lula M. Hutchison
Shippensburg - Lula M. Hutchison, 87, of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Green Ridge Village, Newville.
She was born August 30, 1931 in Newville, PA. Lula was a daughter of the late James Edward and Reba Jane Ile Eutzy.
Lula was a seamstress all her life, working at Towne Cleaners in Shippensburg and earlier in her life at the former Stanley Co. in Chambersburg. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Durff-Kuhn VFW Post #6168 and a past president, and a life member of the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223, both in Shippensburg. Lula enjoyed bowling, crocheting, needlepoint and cross-stitch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. "Hutch" Hutchison who passed away July 4, 2003. One son, Richard Hutchison, three brothers and two sisters are also deceased.
Lula is survived by five children, Calvin "Shorty" (Carol) Hutchison of Daytona, FL, Kathy I. (William) White of Ferndale, MI, Jeffrey L. Hutchison of Chambersburg, Pamala J. (Trent) Tasker of Chambersburg and Cindy L. (Donald) Rhinehart of Shippensburg; a daughter-in-law, Wilma Hutchison of Chambersburg; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nine siblings, James, George, Donald, Terry and Walter Eutzy, Pearl Plasterer, Martha Ott, Gloria Coy and Grace Russell and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be The Rev. Larry Gipe. Burial will be in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 8 Atkinson Dr., Doylestown, PA 18901 or www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Published in Public Opinion on June 29, 2019