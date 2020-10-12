Lula Rae Bliss
Chambersburg - Lula Rae Bliss of Chambersburg passed away peacefully at home.
Born on May 9, 1931 on Winslow Hill to the late George and Sylvia Berry. She was preceded in death by her loving husband William Bliss. They are survived by their children Laura Bliss, David Bliss and Lisa Kaiser (Boyd).
She was a graduate of DuBois Business College, founding owner of the Chambersburg Fitness Center and Judge of Elections for many years in Greene Township.