Lynn Whitsel
Lynn Whitsel

Chambersburg - Lynn Allen Whitsel, 67, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 1, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 14, 1953 in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania to Audrey Everhart. He owned and operated Scotland Automotive until he retired in 2014. He had previously worked for Jennings Chevrolet until he opened his own business in Scotland. He loved being around people. He was a member of the Falling Springs Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Martha D. Tosten Whitsel and his son, Michael A. Thomas of Waldorf, MD. He was preceded in death by his mother and his adopted father, Kenneth Whitsel.

Funeral services will be private. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
