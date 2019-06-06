|
Lynne M. Boyd
Newburg - Lynne M. Boyd, 61, of Newburg, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving family at her side.
Born April 27, 1958 in Chambersburg, PA. Lynne was a daughter of Samuel K. and E. Marie Zimmerman Helman of Shippensburg.
Lynne retired from the Letterkenny Army Depot. She was a 1976 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School and a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Durff-Kuhn VFW Post # 6168, Shippensburg. Lynne enjoyed camping, reading, word find puzzles and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Rick N. Boyd; three children, Scott J. Boyd and his companion Saundra Hughes of Newburg, Jill N. Caldwell of Shippensburg, and Amy J. Besecker and her companion Curtis Ritchey of Orrstown; one sister, Sharon Keefer and her husband Greg of Shippensburg; six grandchildren, Kailey and Brenten Boyd, Morgan and Nolan Caldwell and Masen and Remington Besecker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be Pastor Jim Moss, Jr. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 1500 Paxton St., Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17101.
Published in Public Opinion on June 6, 2019