M. Jane Jones
Chambersburg - Mary Jane Jones, age 90, passed away on April 16, 2020. She was born in Chambersburg, PA to the late Joseph and Dortha (Weyant) Caldwell. She was a 1947 Graduate of CHS and a member of the Lutheran faith. Mary was married to the late David R. Jones for 21 years. She is survived by two sons: Daryl Lynn Caldwell (Jennifer), of Greencastle, Timothy Brian Jones (Jerry) of Chambersburg and special friends, Ronald and Billie Gelsinger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters. Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , https://donate3.cancer.org/. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 18, 2020