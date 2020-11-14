1/1
M. Ruth Nye
M. Ruth Nye

Newburg - M. Ruth Nye, 95, life-long resident of Newburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, November 13, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 23, 1925, in Newburg, a daughter of the late John I. and Helen G. (Shuman) Rebok and was a 1944 graduate of Shippensburg High School. Ruth married William K. "Bill" Nye on May 17, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2016. Ruth worked at the Letterkenny Army Depot during W.W. II, making fins for bombs, then afterward she worked as a waitress at the former Howard Johnson on the Pennsylvania Turnpike for twenty-two years. She was an excellent waitress, always very friendly and outgoing. Ruth also provided child care at her home in Newburg for many, many years. She was a long-time member of the Newburg United Methodist Church. In her free time, Ruth enjoyed cooking and baking, playing cards, and listening to country music on Saturday nights. She and Bill loved to be on the go traveling, which they did pretty extensively, to Europe and Hawaii. Ruth always looked forward to having company over and was a wonderful and gracious host. Ruth was known for always being very pleasant and in a good mood and will be remembered for living a very fulfilling and rich life. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Marsha G. Kuhn of Newburg; two sons, Wallace W. Nye of Shippensburg and Wayne K. Nye and fiance Mary Fluss of Newburg; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one brother, John A. Rebok of Newburg; one sister, Pauline B. Bender of Newburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by two sisters, Edith C. Holtry and Helen L. Tosten. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, November 19, 2020 at the Fgelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Rev. Judi Herrold will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Newburg United Methodist Church at 203 North High Street, Newburg, PA 17240. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
