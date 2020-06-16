Mabel Andrews
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mabel Andrews

Chambersburg - Mabel H. Andrews, 96, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 of natural causes at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family.

She was born February 16, 1924 near Brandt's Church in Saint Thomas Township, the daughter of the late Paul and Emma (Ricker) Hartman.

A member of the Class of 1942, she was married to her High School sweetheart, Robert L. Andrews for 71 years.

Mabel was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Red Hat Society in St. Thomas.

She worked at many orchards in her younger years and was Manager of the Appleway Orchards Packing House for 17 years. She also worked at U-Wanna Frock Co in Fort Loudon for 22 years and the Days Inn in Chambersburg for 17 Years.

Surviving are her children: Barbara, James, Suzanne and Allan, 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and her sister, Mary Coleman.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Andrews (1996).

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in St. Thomas Cemetery on Friday, June 19, 2020 with Pastor Candy Arnold officiating. Friends and family are welcome. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Heartland Hospice for the loving care they showed to Mabel. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved