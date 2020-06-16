Mabel Andrews
Chambersburg - Mabel H. Andrews, 96, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 of natural causes at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family.
She was born February 16, 1924 near Brandt's Church in Saint Thomas Township, the daughter of the late Paul and Emma (Ricker) Hartman.
A member of the Class of 1942, she was married to her High School sweetheart, Robert L. Andrews for 71 years.
Mabel was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Red Hat Society in St. Thomas.
She worked at many orchards in her younger years and was Manager of the Appleway Orchards Packing House for 17 years. She also worked at U-Wanna Frock Co in Fort Loudon for 22 years and the Days Inn in Chambersburg for 17 Years.
Surviving are her children: Barbara, James, Suzanne and Allan, 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and her sister, Mary Coleman.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Andrews (1996).
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in St. Thomas Cemetery on Friday, June 19, 2020 with Pastor Candy Arnold officiating. Friends and family are welcome. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Heartland Hospice for the loving care they showed to Mabel. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.