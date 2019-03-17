|
|
Madalyn Kell
Shillington - Madalyn Kell, 87, died March 11, 2019 of natural causes at the Mifflin Center, Shillington, PA where she was living since February 2018. Madalyn was the wife of the late George R. Kell and daughter of the late Bill and Gladys Fritz. She was born and raised on a farm in Benton, Columbia County, PA. She and George were married in the Benton United Methodist Church in 1954. Madalyn was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Mohnton, PA since 1971 when she moved to the area with her family. She was a compassionate person with a quick wit and deep concern for young people. She served as youth leader and was very active in the life of Calvary. Before coming to the Reading area, Madalyn was also youth leader at Shepherdstown United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg, PA. Madalyn was wonderfully creative and focused much of her creativity into teaching art. Her interest in art and teaching began early and was nurtured at the State Teachers College in Indiana, PA. At Indiana, from which she graduated in 1953, Madalyn met lifelong friends, was elected president of her Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and was a cheerleader at Indiana football games. Her first teaching job was at the Scotland School for Veterans Children in Scotland, PA. She met her future husband while searching dealerships for a used car that would get her to her new teaching job. Later, she taught at Upper Allen Elementary School in Mechanicsburg, PA and retired from teaching at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School, in Shillington PA. From an early age, Madalyn played the piano and loved music, something she inherited from her father. In high school she accompanied choral assemblies, silent movies and visiting magicians. She even played on the radio. Madalyn also had a rich alto voice and in younger years sang in a trio at church gatherings and performances. Madalyn was preceded in death by her husband George and two brothers, Sterling and Carroll Fritz. Surviving are her sons Jeffrey Kell (Joni Dowling-Kell) of Rochester NY and Bradley Kell (Mame Kell) of Kenmore, WA and daughter Jennifer Wocklish (Tom Wocklish). Madalyn is survived by four wonderful grandchildren, Valerie Wocklish, Tyson Wocklish, Kevin Kell and Tessa Kell and one beloved great grandchild, Carson Wocklish. Throughout her life, Madalyn has been so very grateful for the family, friends, neighbors and colleagues who have filled her life with joy and supported her through many good and difficult times. Thank you as well to the staff at The Heritage, The Green Hills Manor and the caring people at Mifflin Center.
Graveside services on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Norland Cemetery, 2295 Phila Ave., Chambersburg with Ronald Cook officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 4:00 - 5:00 PM at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1 West Wyomissing Ave., Mohnton, PA 19540 followed by her celebration of her life starting at 5:00 PM. The Reverend Scott Widmer, her pastor, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Calvary United Methodist Church, at the above address. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Kell family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 17, 2019