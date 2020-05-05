|
Mae Ellen Martin
Chambersburg, PA - Mae Ellen Martin, age 88, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born May 21, 1931, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Russell O. and Ruth I. Carbaugh Nye.
Mrs. Martin lived her entire life in Chambersburg and St. Thomas. She was a 1949 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. She retired from H J Heinz Co. as well as Tuscarora School District at St.Thomas Elementary School. She enjoyed many years as the secretary/treasurer for various bowling leagues at Nellie Fox and Lincoln Lanes and her tenures as ladies auxiliary president of AMVETS and DAVA as well as 21 Day Retreat organizer and secretary. She enjoyed crafting and crocheting for family and friends and was an avid spectator of her sons auto racing. Her biggest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great granddaughter, Penelope.
She is survived by her children, Anne (Glenn) Maughan of Angier, NC; Michael (Debora Christman) Martin of Chambersburg; Rebecca (Jeffrey) Lehman of Chambersburg; Thomas (Tricia) Martin of St. Thomas; and Ruth (Merv) Freshman of St. Thomas; 15 grandchildren;
17 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Thomas H. Martin, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, her son, Wayne and granddaughter, Alison.
Funeral Services are private. Interment will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 5 to May 6, 2020