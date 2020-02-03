|
Manuel E. "Manny" Hardsock
Chambersburg, PA - Manuel E. "Manny" Hardsock, age 62, of Chambersburg, PA passed away at his home on Friday, January 31, 2020. Born September 19, 1957, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late David and Janet Stoops Hardsock.
A 1975 graduate of CASHS and the former Franklin County Vo-Tech, Manny went on to work as a CNC Programmer and machinist at Letterkenny Army Depot, where he retired in 1999. Then he went on to spend many years at Atlas Instrument Company in Chambersburg. He enjoyed his career, golfing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents Manny was also predeceased by his loving wife Karen (Hawk) Hardsock, brothers David and Brian and two infant siblings. Surviving are his sons, Matthew and Shane Hardsock, both of Chambersburg, PA; two grandchildren, Ellyson and Blake Hardsock; a great-niece, Brooklynn Hardsock and great-nephew, Kaden Goldberg; and several other nieces and nephews; a brother, Steve Hardsock (wife Chris) of Finksburg, MD and sister-in-law, Judy Hardsock.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Dale Stoops will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7 from 7 - 9 PM and one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020