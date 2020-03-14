Services
Margaret Picking
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. Picking

Margaret E. Picking Obituary
Margaret E. Picking

Greensburg - Age 66, of Greensburg died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Canterbury Place Hospice in Pittsburgh after several years of illness. She was born November 30, 1953 in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of Willis C. and Lois E. Picking and moved to Western PA at age 7. She attended the University of Pittsburgh majoring in Political Science and the Ohio Northern University School of Law in Ada, OH. She was a veteran of the US Army JAG Corps.

Margaret was a career prosecutor of exceptional acumen. She began her post-military career as an Assistant District Attorney in Westmoreland County, and then served as an Assistant State Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In 1989, she was appointed as an Assistant US Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, a position she maintained with utmost pride until she was forced into retirement for health reasons in 2015.

She was a voracious reader throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling around the world with friends until her health precluded it, and also enjoyed spending time at home with her late "best dog" Chang.

Margaret was preceded in death by her father Willis in 2012. She is survived by her mother, Lois E. Picking of Irwin, her brother, Dr. David C. Picking of Allegheny Township, and her nephew, John E. Picking (fiancee Clare), of Lower Burrell, as well as numerous close friends and professional colleagues whom she cherished.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 16th at the Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, from 4-8pm. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11am, preceded by a one hour visitation at the Geisel Funeral Home in Chamersburg, PA with the Reverend Robert Macfarland officiating. Interment with military honors will immediately follow in the Lincoln Cemetery in Chamersburg. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
