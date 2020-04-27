Services
Margaret Hade Obituary
Margaret

Hade

Fayetteville, PA - Margaret Sophia (Walker) Hade, age 91, a resident of Paramount Senior Living located in Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born in Three Springs, PA on March 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Emma (Brumbaugh) Walker.

Mrs. Hade was a 1947 graduate of Saltillo High School, Saltillo, PA. She also attended Messiah Bible College, Grantham, PA.

Margaret was a homemaker most of her adult life, caring for and raising her family. She was a member of Peace Light BIC Church, in addition to attending Iron Springs BIC Church for many years. Margaret worked as a volunteer at the Biblical Education Center Library, located in Shady Grove, PA for more than 20 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening & knitting, as well as many challenging games of Scrabble with her family. Margaret also enjoyed playing hymns on the organ and piano.

She is survived by five children, Maralee Brubaker (husband Rev. Verle) of Lancaster, PA; Donald Hade, Jr. (wife Joyce) of Greencastle, PA; Orville Hade (wife Cheryl) of Chambersburg, PA; Kevin Hade (wife Becky) of Devore, CA; and Gary Hade (wife Heidi) of Greencastle, PA.

She is also survived by ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Robert Walker of Fairbanks, AK, Ruth Iverson of Dover, DE and Mary Strite of Chambersburg, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Hade, Sr. in 2005; 2 brothers, Fred Walker in 1932, Rev. Marion Walker in 1995, and a sister, Vera Russell, in 2015.

Private services and interment are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Margaret's family is planning a "celebration of life" gathering at a future time & date to be announced. Flowers are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to BEC (Biblical Education Center Library) 1542 Buchanan Trail E., Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be offered on Margaret Hade's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
