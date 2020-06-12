Margaret I. Cox
Margaret I. Cox

Margaret I. Cox "Bunny", age 89, passed away peacefully at Providence Place of Chambersburg due to Alzheimer's disease on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born April 3, 1931 in Pittsburgh to Martin J. and Camilla (Rhoads) Walz. She married her husband, Joseph P. Cox, June 22, 1957 who preceded her in death on May 1, 2007. A 1949 graduate of Beaverdale High School, Bunny went on to earn her Registered Nursing degree at St. Joseph's Hospital in Pittsburgh. She worked in hospital and industrial medical settings during her career. She was a member of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Registered Nurses Club and frequently attended Red Hat Society events. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and could often be found at the Whitehall Pool in the summer. Bunny is survived by daughters Carol Cox of Kirksville, Missouri and Megan (Ron) Deguffroy of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and granddaughter Lauren Deguffroy. Her family wishes to acknowledge the caregivers from Providence Place of Chambersburg and Grane Hospice for their compassionate care. Friends will be received at the John F. Slater Funeral Home, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227 on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Franklin County Therapeutic Riding Center, 181 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com




