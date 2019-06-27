|
|
Margaret Jane Patterson
Chambersburg - Margaret Jane Patterson, 91, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 5, 1927 in Hedgesville, WV, she was a daughter of the late Delya Love and Cora Kesecker DeHaven. A graduate of the Martinsburg (WV) High School, she was a homemaker most of her life. Mrs. Patterson was a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Chambersburg.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel H. Patterson, whom she married, June 12, 1949; her daughter, Linda Krawczak (Nicholas) of St. Thomas; her son, Randy Patterson (Sue) of Lacey, WA; two grandsons; three great-grandsons; and twin great-granddaughters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas DeHaven.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Garry Kipe will officiate.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Bethel Assembly of God, 400 Miller Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on June 27, 2019