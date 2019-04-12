|
|
Margaret L. "Louise" Mower
Chambersburg - Margaret L. "Louise" Mower, 85 of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her home. Born July 7, 1933 in Needmore, PA, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Mary Keebaugh Blair.
Louise was a 1951 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. She was a member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church where she taught children's Sunday School for 30 years. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, quilting, sewing, embroidery and playing the organ.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Donald Mower, whom she married on June 8, 1952; two children, Joel Mower and wife Linda and Judy Pearson and husband Jeffrey, both of Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Marlene Marlin, Joel Mower, Jr., Elizabeth Halteman and Clay Pearson; and four sisters, Thelma Purnell, Alice Davis, Shirley Lehman and Lois Blair. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by a daughter, Faye Louise Mower; and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 125 Park Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Rev. Layne Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Aseracare Hospice, 984 Loucks Rd Suite 1, York, PA 17404. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 12, 2019