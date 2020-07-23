1/
Margaret Lorraine (Gray) Pfoutz
Chambersburg - Margaret Lorraine (Gray) Pfoutz, a Chambersburg resident for over 50 years passed away July 19th at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Chambersburg, PA., following a lengthy illness.

Born in Aberdeen, Scotland, on 11/03/29, she was a daughter of the late Olaf and Margaret (Smith) Gray.

Her husband Clarence Pfoutz, an Engineering Department employee for the Borough of Chambersburg, preceded her in death on 11/21/88.

She trained as a nurse/midwife in Aberdeen and Dundee, Scotland. Her nursing career included service in; Africa, Canada and John's Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD.

She was granted her U.S., Citizenship on May 30, 1995. For many years she was active in book sales at Wilson College, to benefit the Franklin County Legal Services.

Margaret is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Patty Collins, of York Springs, PA., and a son, Donald Pfoutz.

In addition she is also survived by the following grand children; Katie Wyatt, Gardners, PA.; Jonathan D. Collins, York Springs., PA; Nathanael C. Collins, Gettysburg, PA.; Rachael Collins, York Springs; Timothy M. Collins, Gettysburg., and Eleron Pfoutz and five great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with interment in the Salem Cemetery, near Letterkenny Army Depot.




Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
