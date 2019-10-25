|
Margaret Louise Cadieux
Margaret Louise Cadieux ("Marge"), 77, died October 24th in Chambersburg Hospital where she was receiving treatment for a stroke. "Marge" was born July 7, 1942 in Bridgeport, CT, to Andrew Bert and Margaret (Hine) Votre. Marge relocated from Fairfield, CT, to the Chambersburg area in 1982 where she was employed by Grove Manufacturing, Lowes Garden Center, and Walmart Garden Center.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents and her half-brother Albert Edward Wilkinson. She is survived by her son Chad Robert Cadieux, two grandchildren Dakota and Montanna, sister Marlene Jane Kraieski of Indiana, one niece, four nephews, and her beloved cat Smokey. Marge is also survived by many very close and loving friends, including Michel Hamil who was like a daughter to her.
Marge attended church at the Salvation Army of Chambersburg (159 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA 17201) and is remembered by all as a very caring soul who loved entertaining and feeding all she met ("Lasagna anyone?"), playing online games, and connecting in social media. A Celebration of Marge's Life will be held at the Salvation Army on Saturday, November 9th, at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Salvation Army of Chambersburg in her name. (https://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/chambersburg).
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019