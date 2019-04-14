|
Margaret Nicklas
Chambersburg - Margaret "Peggy" Kirkpatrick Nicklas, 90, of Fayetteville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Brookview Healthcare Center at Menno Haven in Chambersburg, PA. She was born June 15, 1928 in Chambersburg, PA. Peggy was the daughter of the late Robert B. and Violet Gabler Kirkpatrick.
Peggy was a 1946 graduate of Chambersburg High School. She attended Greenwood Hills Assembly where she faithfully played the organ and piano weekly and was involved in various ministries. Peggy loved her Lord, her family and serving others. Her special gift was hospitality as she fed many people in her home with love and never turned anyone away. She was active with family and friends and had boundless energy to entertain others. She loved life and loved to laugh.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Reginald B. Nicklas. She is survived by her children, Barbara Fesche and husband Dr. Hudson of Hilton Head, SC; Paula Snodderly and husband Dr. Donald of Baltimore, MD; James B. Nicklas and wife Rebecca of Chambersburg, PA; Joyce Peichert and husband Dr. David of Towson, MD; R. Jeffrey Nicklas and wife Joy of Chambersburg, PA; 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; sister Joanne K. Shira and husband Dr. James; sisters-in-law Janet Kirkpatrick, Sandra Kirkpatrick, Ruth Kirkpatrick and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her three brothers: Robert B. Kirkpatrick; Dr. William H. Kirkpatrick and Dr. Joseph G. Kirkpatrick.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Greenwood Hills Bible Conference Tabernacle, 7062 Lincoln Way East, Fayetteville, PA 17222. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Hills Bible Conference at the above-mentioned address. Online condolences may be made at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 14, 2019