Margaret Roach
Chambersburg - Margaret F. Roach (Foreman), 67, of 3770 Wenger Rd., Chambersburg, Pa., passed away at home surrounded by family on August 26, 2020. Margie is survived by her son and his wife, Gary and Lara Osler, Jr. and daughter, Christi Osler. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews from the Reading, PA area. Per her wishes, there will be no services and her ashes will be spread privately at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
.