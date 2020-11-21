Margaret "Peg" Sleighter
Chambersburg - Mrs. Margaret L. "Peg" (Lehman) Sleighter, 85, entered eternal life on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Shippensburg Health Care Center where she was a resident since October 2018. She was born the daughter of the late Edgar Francis Sr. and Grace McKenzie Lehman. Born August 13, 1935 in Greene Township, Franklin County, PA she was a life-long resident of Greenvillage, PA. She was a graduate of the Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1953.
Peg was employed by the Chambersburg Area School District at the former CAMS and Faust Jr. High School in the school cafeteria until her retirement in June 1997, but her favorite job was being "Nana Peg". She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and a 50 year member of Martha Custis Chapter Order of Eastern Star 342. She enjoyed camping with family, friends and the Mason Dixon Travelers.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Donald E. "Slick" Sleighter, whom she married on October 30 1953; a daughter, Lynette Fisher and her husband Lynn of Chambersburg; three grandchildren, Jason Fisher (Jackie) of Fayetteville, PA, Janelle Barkman (Travis) of Chambersburg and Jared Fisher of Alexandria, VA; four great-grandchildren, Dilynn and Alyssa Fisher and Brooklynn and Isabella Barkman; a brother, Paul Lehman of Chambersburg; two sisters Mildred Sanders and Dottie Krier of Sun City, AZ; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a daughter, Charliene Sleighter who passed away in 1981 and three siblings, Edgar F. Lehman, Jr., Rev. Robert Lehman and Ralph Lehman.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, 3218 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201 with Pastor Aaron Smith officiating. CDC social distancing and mask requirements will be in place at the cemetery. Services are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Lehman Family Foundation, 5802 Cumberland Highway, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to Trinity Lutheran Church, 431 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
