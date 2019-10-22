|
|
Margaret V. Painter
Chambersburg - Margaret Virginia Painter, 87, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 30, 1931 in Hagerstown, MD, she was a daughter of the late Harry Leonard and Margaret V. Lingg Culp. Her beloved husband of 60 years, John Marchand Painter, whom she married on April 7, 1949, preceded her in death on January 24, 2006.
Margaret was employed in the food service department at Chambersburg Hospital for 15 years. She spent most of her life making a home for her family. She and he husband enjoyed traveling in their RV to many different places out west including Alaska, Texas and California. Margaret loved the Lord. She was a long time member of Family Life Worship. She also enjoyed her pet poodles that she had over the years and playing bingo.
She is survived by seven children, Wayne Painter of Chambersburg, Christine Gress (Gene), Yvonne "Bonnie" Butts, (Clarence "Jake") of Chambersburg, Gerald Painter (Janet) of Chambersburg, Leonard Painter (Melanie) of St. Thomas, Julie Varner of Chambersburg, and John Painter of St. Thomas; 27 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Culp and two step-brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Pastor Joe Pickens will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 - 11:00 AM on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Homecare and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019