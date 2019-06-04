Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Old German Baptist Brethren meeting house
State Route 316 north
Waynesboro, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Old German Baptist Brethren meeting house
State Route 316 north
Waynesboro, PA
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Old German Baptist Brethren meeting house
State Route 316 north
Waynesboro, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Old German Baptist Brethren meeting house
State Route 316 north
Waynesboro, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Bayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Bayer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Bayer Obituary
Maria Bayer

Waynesboro - Maria Bayer, 40, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Old German Baptist Brethren meeting house on State Route 316 north of Waynesboro from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and 6:00 to 9:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at the meeting house on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 am. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Published in Public Opinion on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.