Maria Bayer
Waynesboro - Maria Bayer, 40, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Old German Baptist Brethren meeting house on State Route 316 north of Waynesboro from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and 6:00 to 9:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at the meeting house on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 am. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Published in Public Opinion on June 4, 2019