Maria Pettas
Fayetteville - Maria Pettas, age 75, of Fayetteville, PA, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019, as a result of a pedestrian accident in Fayettevlle. Born on February 14, 1944 in Greece, she was a daughter of the late Michael Kalathas and Carol Kanelos Kalathas. Maria was retired as a former co-owner and operator of the Flamingo Restaurant in Fayetteville, where she, alongside her husband Konstantinos, faithfully served many local patrons over the years. A member of St. Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Chambersburg, Maria is survived by her husband Konstantinos G. Pettas of Fayetteville; three children, George Pettas of Fayetteville, Angie Pettas of Chambersburg, and Michael (Amanda Butts) Pettas of Chambersburg; two grandchildren, Marielle and Myra Pettas; and 5 brothers: Charle, Tom, George, John, and Tony Kalathas. She was preceded in death by one brother, Nick Kalathas.
Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, in St. Mary Orthodox Church, 2063 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, with interment following in Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg, as well the hour prior to the service in the church on Friday. Condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019