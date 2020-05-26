|
Marie E. Brookens
Fayetteville - Marie E. Brookens, age 94, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away at Laurel Lakes Rehab Center on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born January 16, 1926, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Gift Heck.
Mrs. Brookens was a 1944 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. She worked for a number of years as a seamstress at Tracy Fashions Clothing Store. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, the AMVETS Post 224, and the Democratic Women's Club of Chambersburg. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Surviving is her daughter, Judy Royce (husband Douglas) of Fayetteville, PA; daughter-in-law, Pat Brookens of Milford, OH; three grandchildren, Ryan Royce (Kayla), Michelle Brumagen, and Robert Brookens, Jr.; five great-grandchildren, Owen, Connor, Kaycee, Angelina, and Olivia; and two brothers, Walter Heck (Betty) of ID and George Heck (Janet) of SC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sterling C. "Star" Brookens in 2009 and two sons, Robert Sterling Brookens, Sr. and Larry F. Brookens.
Private services are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Private interment will be in Parklawns Memorial Garden. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 26 to May 27, 2020