1/
Marie E. Rosenberry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie E. Rosenberry

Roxbury - Marie E. Rosenberry, 86, of Roxbury, departed this life on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1934, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Jess B. and Elizabeth I. (Peters) Rosenberry, Sr., and was a 1952 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Marie worked at the Chambersburg Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse, retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, Shippensburg. Marie is survived by her sister, Betty L. Stouffer of Mechanicsburg; three brothers, Jess Boyd Rosenberry, Jr., Robert F. Rosenberry, and Carl D. Rosenberry, all of Roxbury; three nieces; two nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, Shippensburg. Father Dwight Schlaline will officiate. Interment will follow in the St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Cemetery, Ortanna. Private viewing will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., with the Rosary Service held at 7:30 p.m., at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. There will also be a private viewing one hour prior to Mass at the church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved