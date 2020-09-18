Marie E. RosenberryRoxbury - Marie E. Rosenberry, 86, of Roxbury, departed this life on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1934, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Jess B. and Elizabeth I. (Peters) Rosenberry, Sr., and was a 1952 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Marie worked at the Chambersburg Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse, retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, Shippensburg. Marie is survived by her sister, Betty L. Stouffer of Mechanicsburg; three brothers, Jess Boyd Rosenberry, Jr., Robert F. Rosenberry, and Carl D. Rosenberry, all of Roxbury; three nieces; two nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, Shippensburg. Father Dwight Schlaline will officiate. Interment will follow in the St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Cemetery, Ortanna. Private viewing will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., with the Rosary Service held at 7:30 p.m., at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. There will also be a private viewing one hour prior to Mass at the church.