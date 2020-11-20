Marie Masaberg
Chambersburg - Marie Masaberg,73, passed away late Tuesdsy, November 17th, 2020 peacefully at home. She was born November 18, 1946 in Baltimore, the daughter of Fannie and George Jacob.
Marie and Ivan met at St. Agnes hospital where they worked together and married on April 12, 1969, and went on to have 3 beautiful children. Marie earned her associate's degree and went on to become a phlebotomist and ran her own lab. She worked at St. Agnes hospital for 38 years.Her hobbies were actively attending mentor groups at Salem United Brethren and spending time with her church family. She loved going camping with her family especially her late husband, Ivan Masaberg. She will be sincerely missed by all that met her. Marie is survived by; three children; John and Thea Masaberg of Fayetteville, PA, Christopher and Carly Masaberg of Randallston, MD, Tammy Masaberg and Anthony Dorsey of St. Thomas; nine grandchildren: Collin, Andrew and Carolina Masaberg, Tristin Ott, Lukas, Dalton and Clinton Frankton, Robert and Greg Fiackos; six siblings: Howard and Maralee Jacobs of Woodbine, MD, Fred and Dorothy Jacobs of Greencastle, PA, Dwyn and Craig Fleischer of Westminster, MD, Bambi Jacobs and Michael Lewis of Baltimore, MD, Tina and Jon Dekle of Louisburg, NC, Richard and Trudy Hughes of Crofton, MD. And her life-long friend Margaret Johnson of Pasadena, MD. She is preceded in death by; Ivan Masaberg - spouse, George Jacob - father, Fannie Jacobs - mother.
Services will be private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: Susan B. Komen Foundation and The American Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at sellerfuneralhome.com