Marietta Emilie Demes
Chambersburg - With a heavy heart we announce our loving mother Marietta (Nan) Emilie Muller Demes has joined our devoted dad, Stephen Demes on September 9th, 2020. Our endearing parents are etched in our hearts and are sadly missed.
Nan was born in Congers, New York to Louise and Emile Muller. Both are deceased as is her sister Louise J. Mehl.
Nan is survived by her sons Joseph and devoted companion Gail Ebner of Somerset, PA, Ronald and wife Mary of Sugarloaf Key, FL and James and wife Cecilia of Arendtsville, PA and two extremely attentive adoring grandchildren, Sara (Richard) Creek of Manassas, VA and Stephen Demes of Slidell, MS who were a great source of love and energy for Nanny. A nephew, Richard Mehl of Melbourne, FL cousin Kim Paonessa and family of Niskayuna, NY, and Olson family of Delmar, NY.
Nan graduated from Congers High School, Congers, New York. She graduated from Greensville Hospital and St. Peters College in Jersey City, New Jersey where she earned a nursing degree. She worked in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania including ten years at the Chambersburg Hospital. She genuinely enjoyed her experience and friendships there.
Nan had many activities. All were sources of joy. Smiles and laughter were important to her. She was the first person to have yard sales in the area, thusly dubbed "Yard Sale Goddess." She later branched out into selling collectables and antiques. She enhanced her shows with antiquities purchased during her European travels and did juried shows in New York and New Jersey.
Upon moving to this area in the early 1960's, she became active in numerous organizations. She was a charter member of the Fayetteville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, was appointed to the original Fayetteville Community Association and was a member of the Ladies Club of Letterkenny Army Depot and Raritan Arsenal before that. She was an active member of the Democratic Club for many years attending conventions and working the polls. These were another great source of energy for her. She was also a Cub Scout Den mother for nine years in both New Brunswick, NJ and Fayetteville, PA. Leaving all of this, she was a member of the Golden Age Club, the AARP, AMVETs in Falling Water, WV and member of the Chambersburg Fitness Center for 20 years.
Early on before computers, she wrote speeches, did research and made presentations. If asked, she would research information and/or project information for anyone, she was always obliging and made helping others a priority. She was an enthusiastic supporter of our dad's hobbies of breeding and raising canaries and parakeets, Beagle field trials and Ham Radio. Family activities were foremost. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend who felt very blessed, cherishing each day.
She was a Presbyterian by birth and is a member of the Congers Church and has attended many churches, parishes and synagogues in Europe. She studied each one at great length.
Nan wishes to thank everyone who created pleasantry and friendship in her years here.
It is our mother's wish that there be no public viewing or memorial service. She wishes to be remembered by doing a good deed each day and spreading good cheer. She loved laughter and was contagious with it.
Special thanks go to Drs. George Baker, R. Schlansky, Ahmad Khan, Nasreen Kahn, J. Dunklebarger, and David Guthrie and to special friends, James and Johanna Jacks, Gladys, Elizabeth, Helen, Dee, Jeannie, Nancy, Bob and Deb, Mykee and John, Pat and Frank, Sue Newell, Jenny S, Donna and Darrell, Lynne and Sue, Leanne, Alice, Terri, Jerry Shervanick, Jenny and the Isenberg family, and the Redding family. A very special and grateful "Thank you" and Blessings go to the SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice staff, doctors and pastor. Nan found nurse Denise Shatzer extremely compassionate, highly skilled in her specialty, always uplifting and so caring because she would always go "the extra mile" to provide Nan the best quality of life possible. God Bless the entire Hospice Team.
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home has been entrusted with admission to the earth.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice in our mother's name.
