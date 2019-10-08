|
|
Marilyn Hill
Edenville - Marilyn Grace Hill, 82, of Edenville, Pennsylvania passed away October 6, 2019 at home. She was born on February 19, 1937 in Oswego, New York to John and Catherine (Musa) Ahern. She was a registered nurse, having worked at Marathon Industries and later at Grove Manufacturing as an industrial nurse. She attended Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. She was a very talented painting artist. She enjoyed being on her computer. She and her husband enjoyed feeding and observing birds and growing flowers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 51 years, Daniel (Joe) Hill and their two children; Wade (husband of Melissa) Hill of Edenville and Reanell (wife of Jon Kalmey) of Edinboro, PA. She has five grandchildren; Caleb, Jacob, Haley, Benjamin, Carissa and four great-grandchildren; Caylea, Oceania, Camdyn, and Jagger.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that memorial donations be sent to Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church, 8204 Ft. McCord Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the or Diabetes Association. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, St. Thomas is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 8, 2019