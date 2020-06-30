Marion Rotz WalkerMcConnellsburg - Marion Rotz Walker, age 93 of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, June 24 at the Carolyn Croxton Slane Hospice House in Harrisburg, PA. Marion was born in McConnellsburg, PA on June 19, 1927, daughter of the late Harold N. and the late Beulah (Wagner) Rotz. She graduated from McConnellsburg, High School in 1944 and completed her education at the York Business School.Marion worked for the Department of Agriculture in Harrisburg, where she met Charles, who was working for the Farm Bureau. Shortly after their marriage Charles entered the Army and was ultimately stationed in Pittsburgh. Upon his release from the army they moved to McConnellsburg, where Charles began his farming career.Marion was a lifelong member of the McConnellsburg United Presbyterian church where she served as Elder and Deacon. She was also a member of the Women's Association and Chancel Choir. She was a member of the Mercersburg Area Community Chorus for over 40 years. Her life centered around her family and her work on the farm and Rotz Meats. She enjoyed reading, knitting, traveling, gardening, cooking, and helping others.Marion is survived by four children, Carolyn (wife of Stanley) Kerlin of McConnellsburg, PA, Mark (husband of Karen) Walker of New Castle, VA, Stephen, (husband of Carlton) Walker of Carlisle, PA, and Suzanne (wife of Benjamin) Doyle of Barboursville, VA, seven grandchildren (Eric Kerlin, Michael Kerlin, Kenneth Walker, Stephanie Walker, Anna Walker, Carrie Arritt and Timothy Doyle) and three great grandchildren (Aaron, Meryl and Nolan Kerlin.) Marion is also survived by a brother, Richard Rotz of Mercersburg, PA.Marion is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one son Timothy H. Walker.Marion's funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Walker Family Farm one mile north of McConnellsburg, 21973 Great Cove Road, at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Emily McCachren presiding. Please bring a lawn chair. Internment will immediately follow at Union Cemetery. A lunch will be held back at the farm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marion's memory to the Memorial Fund of the McConnellsburg United Presbyterian Church, 116 South 2nd Street, McConnellsburg, PA 17233. Online condolences may be expressed at