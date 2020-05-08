|
|
Mark A. Mower
Harrisburg - Mark A. Mower, 60, of Harrisburg, and previously of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehab Center in Harrisburg, PA. Born May 31, 1959, he was a son of Alice B. and the late Paul F. Mower.
A 1977 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School, where he ran track, Mark went on to honorably serve in the United States Marine Corps for 8 years.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers Peter and Michael Mower, and nephew Zachary Mower.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from May 8 to May 10, 2020