Mark Carson
Chambersburg - Mark James Carson, 39, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away May 23, 2020 at home. He was born on April 23, 1981 in Hagerstown, Maryland to James and Sarah (Coffman) Carson. He was a 1999 graduate of Chambersburg High School. He was an dedicated fisherman and loved to play computer games. He was an avid fan of the group, NoFX, the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.
He is survived by his mother, Sarah J.(wife of Robert) Moore of Chambersburg and his father, James R. (husband of Angela) Carson of Chambersburg. He is also survived by a brother, Scott (husband of Erica) Carson of Coral Springs, Fl. He is also survived by two step-brothers, David Gladfelter and Matthew McCulloh, and three step-sisters, Kathleen Hamilton, Jaclyn Moore and Christine Moore. He is survived by his grandmother, Ruth A. Carson of Chambersburg. He has a number of nieces and nephews.
In deference to the current health crisis there will be no public services at this time. There will be a funeral service at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in the future. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd. has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 26 to May 27, 2020