Mark Lee Davis
Fayetteville - Mark Lee Davis, 60, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital.
Born January 25, 1959, in England, he was the son of Bobby and Pamela (Spandler) Davis of Chambersburg.
Mark served in the United States Marine Corp.
He was a member of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church in Chambersburg. Mark loved music and spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Loretta (Fernandes) Davis; a daughter, Jennifer Lloyd and her husband Jonathan of Doylestown; a sister, Donna Davis of Chambersburg; and two grandchildren, Emma Lloyd and Owen Lloyd.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, with Deacon Gary Fulmer officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to and again following the service at the funeral home.
Mark will be laid to rest in Rest Haven Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mark's name to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 ()
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 5, 2019