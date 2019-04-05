Services
REST HAVEN FUNERAL HOME - HAGERSTOWN
1601 PENNSYLVANIA AVE.
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 733-3575
For more information about
Mark Davis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
REST HAVEN FUNERAL HOME - HAGERSTOWN
1601 PENNSYLVANIA AVE.
Hagerstown, MD 21742
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
REST HAVEN FUNERAL HOME - HAGERSTOWN
1601 PENNSYLVANIA AVE.
Hagerstown, MD 21742
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Lee Davis


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Lee Davis Obituary
Mark Lee Davis

Fayetteville - Mark Lee Davis, 60, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital.

Born January 25, 1959, in England, he was the son of Bobby and Pamela (Spandler) Davis of Chambersburg.

Mark served in the United States Marine Corp.

He was a member of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church in Chambersburg. Mark loved music and spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Loretta (Fernandes) Davis; a daughter, Jennifer Lloyd and her husband Jonathan of Doylestown; a sister, Donna Davis of Chambersburg; and two grandchildren, Emma Lloyd and Owen Lloyd.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, with Deacon Gary Fulmer officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to and again following the service at the funeral home.

Mark will be laid to rest in Rest Haven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mark's name to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 ()
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now