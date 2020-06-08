Marlin C. Hostettler
Chambersburg, PA - Marlin C. Hostettler, age 101, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Friday, June 5, 2020. Born September 22, 1918, in Mifflintown, PA, he was the son of the late William and Jane Miller Hostettler.
A proud U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Hostettler served honorably during WWII. He worked at T.B. Woods Company for 20 years, retiring in 1980; however he was a passionate Tool Sharpener, he continued working in this lost art up until his passing. His other hobbies included photography, raising Cacti, telling jokes, going to the senior center, making power point charts, and surfing the internet on his computer. Notably, Mr. Hostettler was featured on Chambersburg Neighbors in the November 2019 edition.
Surviving are two children, Gloria Musick (Guy) of Scotland, PA and John Hostettler (Lois) of Milbank, SD; a step-daughter, Diana Harrison; step-daughter in law, Joyce Yeager; ten grandchildren, Tami Stoner (James), who were his caregivers, Todd Musick, Michael Hostettler (Abi), Patti Yeager, Timothy Harrison (Elizabeth), Shawn Musick (Stacy), Rhonda Mellott (Tom), Jodi VerHoeven (Lyle) and Ron Yeager, Jr. (Michelle); 18 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Violet L. Hostettler on February 11, 2007; one brother, Earl Hostettler, two sisters, Margaret Sheaffer and Madeline Schaffer, and three step-sons, Charles, James, and Ronald Yeager.
Services and private interment will be held at Parklawns Memorial Gardens with Pastor Garry Culler officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 Honor Guard at graveside. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on his book of memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his name to the Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation, Inc.,7008 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003
PO Box 49 or at www.purpleheartfoundation.org/donation-direct-support.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.