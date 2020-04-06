|
Marlin E. Mell
Shippensburg, PA - Marlin E. Mell, 79, a resident of the Shippensburg Health Care Center and formerly of 19 N. Washington St., Shippensburg, died April 6, 2020 at the home. He was known by many people as "Mell". Born May 17, 1940 in Chambersburg, Marlin was the son of the late Harold and Mabel (Neil) Mell. As a life-long resident of Shippensburg, he loved the town and claimed it was the best place for anyone to live. He was a 1959 graduate of Shippensburg High School. During his lifetime, he was employed at numerous places including his father's service station, Mell's Exxon, the Shippensburg University bowling alley, The News-Chronicle, and the Shippensburg McDonald's. Also, he enjoyed working as a security guard with the Shippensburg Fire Police.
Marlin was a member of Messiah United Methodist Church, but also attended Christ United Methodist Church both in Shippensburg. He was a member of the TOPS Club #265 and held memberships with several of the local fire companies.
Marlin was a very happy, light-hearted person who loved talking, laughing, singing, and dancing. As a hobby, he collected and sold items. He also liked watching sports of any kind but he especially enjoyed being a Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.
He is survived by his sister, Bonnie K. Mearkle of Chambersburg; two nieces, Sheri D. Coover of Carlisle and Nikki L. (Mrs. Marty) Snider of Hedgesville, WV; two grandnieces and three grandnephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020