Marlin Burkholder
Marlin Lowell Burkholder

Marlin Lowell Burkholder

Marlin Lowell Burkholder Obituary
Marlin Lowell Burkholder

Chambersburg - Marlin Lowell Burkholder, 63, of Chambersburg, PA went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born January 7, 1957, he was the son of the late Roy D. Burkholder and Evelyn K. (Hawbaker ) Burkholder.

A graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School and Franklin County Vo-Tech School, he was most recently employed by Transply, Inc. Marlin was a member of the Chambersburg BIC Church where he served in many different roles from Boy's Brigade Leader to Deacon. He also volunteered many hours at Roxbury Holiness Camp in the RV park where he enjoyed camping with his family and friends. An accomplished craftsman, he enjoyed creating toys for his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Marlin served Northern Light Gospel Mission in Red Lake, Ontario from 1974 - 1976 and then returned with his family to serve from 1989 - 1991.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Mae (Strite) Burkholder, whom he married May 30, 1981; two sons, Gregory Burkholder of Chambersburg and Ryan Burkholder (Lauren Grove) of Little Falls, NJ; a daughter Amber Zimmerman (Jim) Chambersburg. Three grandchildren Jack Zimmerman, Allie Zimmerman, and Olivia Zimmerman; a sister Barbara (Ronald) Gayman of Chambersburg, brothers Nelson (Martha) of Chambersburg and Robert of Prescott, Arizona and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a future date. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roxbury Holiness Camp Scholarship Fund: Roxbury Holiness Camp, P. O. Box 28, Roxbury, PA 17251.

Online condolences may be offered on Marlin's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
