Marlyn E. Kruger
Marlyn E. Kruger

Fayetteville - Marlyn E. Kruger, 89, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home. Born May 30, 1931 in Holland, MN, he was the son of the late Albert and Clara C. Mohlmann Kruger.

Marlyn was a 1950 graduate of Pipestone High School in Pipestone, MN. A US Air Force veteran, Marlyn served honorably during the Korean War. He was employed at the H.J. Heinz Company for over 18 years and later at Knouse Foods for 15 years until his retirement in 1993. Marlyn enjoyed collecting coins, gardening, eating at Burger King and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Jane Kruger, whom he married on April 5, 1957; his daughter, Kimberly K. Devor and husband Donald of Fayetteville; two granddaughters, Kaylynn Sue Diller and husband Travis of Chambersburg and Kara Lynn Anzalone of Chambersburg; and four great grandchildren, Emmitt and Lainey Diller and Savannah and Amelia Anzalone.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department, 101 West Main Street, Fayetteville, PA 17222. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
