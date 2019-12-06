|
|
Martha A. Metz-Heater
Chambersburg - Martha A. Metz-Heater, age 66, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born Thursday, October 1, 1953, in Elizabeth, NJ, the daughter of the late Martha A. (Ingraham) Metz.
Marty was previously employed by Cornerstone Relocation in New Jersey. She was also employed at Luther Ridge as an administrative assistant. She was the founder of Kindly Canines, a therapy dog group, in 2003. She was also instrumental in starting Furry Fun Days in Shippensburg She was co-coordinator of the Franklin County Animal Rescue Team. She was active with the American Red Cross Disaster Team.
She is survived by close friends, Gene and Nancy Hoke of Chambersburg, Nancy Shay of Chambersburg, and Randy and Chantal Wagner of Shippensburg. She was preceded in death by her brother, John D. Lundquist.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. A Celebration of Marty's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 12 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Adam Leeper officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice Care Harrisburg, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019